Kim Jong Un says Trump will ‘pay dearly’ for UN speech; Trump orders new sanctions against North Korea

(Via ABC News)

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said President Donald Trump will “pay dearly” for his address to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

In the statement released Thursday, Kim also said North Korea is considering the strongest possible response to what he called Trump’s provocation.

“I’d like to advise Trump to exercise prudence in selecting words and to be considerate of whom he speaks to when making a speech in front of the world,” Kim said, according to The Associated Press.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, referring to Kim as “Rocket Man.”

In his lengthy response, Kim slammed Trump as “mentally deranged” and said the American president had “made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history.”

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying” North Korea, Kim said.

Kim added: “Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation.

“I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at companies and financial institutions that do business with North Korea.

“Foreign banks will face a clear choice to do business with the United States or facilitate trade with the lawless regime in North Korea,” he said.

According to Trump, the U.S. Treasury Department will begin identifying new industries that it can target with strong sanctions, like manufacturing, fishing and textiles.

“For much too long, North Korea has been allowed to abuse the international financial system to facilitate funding for nuclear weapons and missile programs,” said Trump.

He said the U.S. seeks a “complete denuclearization of North Korea.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin affirmed the president’s stance, telling reporters this afternoon, “No bank in any country should be used to facilitate Kim Jong Un’s destructive behavior.” He emphasized that “the action is directed at everyone” and not specifically China.