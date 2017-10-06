Las Vegas shooter booked hotel overlooking Lollapalooza, seen with mystery woman

(Via ABC News)

Officials briefed on the investigation into last Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas told ABC News that gunman Stephen Paddock may have visited several music festivals in the greater Las Vegas area over the past several months. All the venues are believed to have been within driving distance of Las Vegas.

Paddock is also believed to have made regular trips to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting September 3 and through the rest of the month. He was known at most of the big casinos on the Las Vegas Strip because he was a major player who visited the casinos a lot, the officials said.

Investigators are also looking into whether Paddock tried to secure a room at El Cortez Hotel and Casino, at the opposite end of the Strip from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, on the weekend that the Life Is Beautiful music festival took place, from September 22 to 24, the officials told ABC News.

During a Wednesday news conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo confirmed that Paddock rented a room that weekend at the Ogden hotel in downtown Las Vegas. Authorities have recovered items and surveillance video from when he stayed there, Lombardo said.

Officials briefed on the investigation also told ABC News that Paddock booked hotel rooms in Chicago in early August during the Lollapalooza music festival. One of the hotels where he had reservations was the Blackstone on South Michigan Avenue, across from Grant Park, where the annual event took place.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement Thursday, “We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners. As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.”

A source with the Chicago Police Department confirmed for ABC News that Paddock had reservations at the Blackstone hotel.

A spokesman for the Blackstone told ABC News in a statement today, “We can confirm that there was no guest under [Paddock’s] name who stayed at our hotel in August during the Lollapalooza music festival. We are cooperating with the authorities on this matter.”

It’s unclear whether Paddock traveled to Chicago at that time.

Paddock also searched for hotels near Fenway Park in Boston, though there is no indication that he traveled there, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

Officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News that investigators believe Paddock was seen with another woman, who was not his girlfriend, in the days before Sunday night’s shooting.

Investigators are working to identify the woman and are interested in speaking with her to find out whether she has any insight, the officials said