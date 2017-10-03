Las Vegas shooting death toll rises to 59, no apparent connection to international terror

(Via ABC News)

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in what is now the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The death toll from the incident could possibly go up, said Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Jason Aldean was the headliner of Sunday night’s concert; video showed him rushing off the stage amid the gunfire. Other performers from this weekend included country stars Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Luke Combs and Dylan Scott.

The shooter, perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, sent more than 22,000 country music fans scrambling for their lives. One witness described the shooting as “non-stop gunfire.”

Terrified bystanders ducked and ran, while some sprang into action, frantically caring for the wounded. Concertgoers who had just been enjoying the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, which was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay, made makeshift stretchers out of police barricades.

An official with Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport said “an airport perimeter fence near the concert venue was breached by people fleeing the scene of the incident,” and airport staff “transported those people to the designated evacuation site.”

A spokesperson for Allegiant Air said about 30 people who fled onto the airfield were sheltered overnight at one of the airline’s facilities there. The airline said its staff helped people get clothes, charge their phones and contact loved ones.

Authorities said the suspected gunman — 64-year-old Mesquite, Nevada resident Stephen Paddock — checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel Thursday and brought the numerous firearms found in his room himself.

Ammunition and more than 10 suitcases were found in the room, LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. At one point, Paddock engaged with a security guard, who was shot in the leg through a doorway, Lombardo said.

In the wake of the shooting, the Las Vegas Police Department said authorities responded to a room on the 32nd floor of the hotel, where Paddock was found dead. Police said they believe Paddock killed himself prior to police entry.

Police said Paddock had no criminal history, save a minor citation.

Eric Paddock, the suspected shooter’s brother, told ABC News, “We have no idea how or why this happened.”

“As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine,” he said.

Authorities initially said they were looking to speak with a companion of the shooter, Marilou Danley, whom Lombardo said he believes to be Paddock’s girlfriend.

While Danley is out of the country, police said Monday morning that “detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting.”

However, authorities will continue their investigation into Danley, Lombardo said. Police said she is out of the country and it’s believed the suspect was using some of her identification.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

“I can’t get into the mind of a psychopath,” Lombardo said at a news conference Monday morning.

Officials said Monday morning they have found no connection between the shooting and any international terrorist group. Officials added that the suspect was not known to law enforcement.

Monday night police said they had recovered 23 firearms at Mandalay Bay and 19 firearms at Paddock’s home.