Las Vegas suspect set up cameras inside and outside hotel room

(Via ABC News)

The man suspected of gunning down 59 people from a perch high up in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room, authorities said Tuesday.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Tuesday. Sources told ABC News the suspect utilized at least one camera outside the room possibly to monitor approaching police. Lombardo said there was a camera on a service cart in the hallway.

“FBI took all digital and electronic evidence into custody,” Lombardo added.

On Sunday, suspected shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds more.

Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay on Thursday.

In the hotel room, police found at least 23 handguns and rifles, some with scopes. Ammunition and more than 10 suitcases were found in the room, police said. Police also found 19 additional firearms, Tannerite, and some 1,000 rounds of ammunition at Paddock’s home in Mesquite, while ammonium nitrate was found in his car.

Tannerite is the brand name for an explosive often used for target practice, which can be purchased in many sporting goods stores or online. It is known as a “binary exploding target,” which creates an explosion when fired upon. It’s sold as a “shot-indicator” and is initiated when shot at.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical often used as a fertilizer in agriculture production. However, the chemical is also used as a component for explosive mixtures used commercially, such as in mining.

Paddock’s recent financial transactions have become a key focus for investigators.

As ABC News first reported Monday, Paddock recently sent tens of thousands of dollars to someone in the Philippines, where his girlfriend was at the time of the attack, and authorities are still trying to determine who received that money, sources familiar with the matter said.

In the last three years alone, more than 200 reports about Paddock’s activities, particularly large transactions at casinos, have been filed with law enforcement authorities, ABC News was told.

While some of the reports centered around “suspicious activity,” most were “currency transaction reports,” which casinos are required to file with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network when a person withdraws or deposits more than $10,000 in cash.

The number of reports prompted by Paddock’s activities reflects — at the very least — how routine it was for him to gamble with large sums of money.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that Paddock was a “responsible gambler. He paid his bills, and he came back,” adding that there was “no indication of any [financial] stress, any debt, any problems at all.”

“He was a very consistent player,” the source said. “The notion of his winning or losing $40,000 seems very much within his norm.”

Paddock’s longtime girlfriend is originally from the Philippines, and she is believed to have been there when he launched his deadly assault in Las Vegas, killing 59 people and more than 500 others attending a country music festival. She is expected to return to the United States Wednesday.