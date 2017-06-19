At least One dead, 10 injured in vehicle collision with pedestrians outside London mosque

(Via ABC News)

UPDATE: British officials are now saying they’re treating this as a terrorist attack.

At least one person has died and ten were injured when a vehicle collided with pedestrians gathered outside a mosque near London after prayers.

The Metropolitan Police called it “major incident” and said an investigation was being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command. Eyewitnesses said there were a total of three “attackers,” one of whom was apprehended while two more fled the scene.

Two people were treated at the scene and eight were transferred to three London hospitals, according to London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations, Kevin Bate.

The incident happened in Finsbury Park in the north of London, in Seven Sisters Road, according to officials.

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “terrible incident,” and said: “All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene.”

The Muslim Council of Britain called the incident a “terror attack” and the “most violent manifestation” of Islamophobia.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by ABC News said people were gathered outside the mosque after prayers tending to an old man who was having a heart attack when the van drove into them. There were men, old men and women, no children. Anywhere from five to 11 people were mowed down, the witnesses said.

A man identified as Jermain Jackman told the BBC the sidewalks were “packed with people walking home” when the incident occurred.

“It was a van that mounted the pavement as men and women were leaving the mosque to go home to their families and friends and their loved ones,” Jackson said.

“During the night, ordinary British citizens were set upon while they were going about their lives, completing their night worship,” the Muslim Council said in a statement, adding that “Muslims have endured many incidents of Islamophobia “over the past weeks and months.”

“We urge calm as the investigation establishes the full facts, and in these last days of Ramadan, pray for those affected and for justice,” the statement concluded.

One person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, police said.