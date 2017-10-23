Man allegedly inspired by ISIS arrested in plot to bomb Miami shopping center

(Via ABC News)

A Miami-area man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to plant a bomb at a Miami shopping mall, two people familiar with the matter told ABC News Sunday.

The man, Vicente Solano, was allegedly inspired by ISIS, as first reported by the Miami Herald.

Solano was caught up in an FBI sting operation, where he allegedly thought he was engaging with a like-minded radical but was actually in touch with someone working for the FBI, the sources said.

He never had access to any real, operative explosives because the device he was allegedly planning to use was inert, they said.

He will be charged with an offense related to use of a weapon of mass destruction, one of the sources told ABC News.

The Dolphin Mall was his alleged target, the Herald reported, adding that he was scheduled to have his first appearance in Miami federal court Monday to face a criminal complaint and affidavit.