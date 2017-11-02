Man killed in school hostage standoff was father of student; unclear if armed

(Via ABC News)

For more than six hours on Halloween, first grade teacher Linda Montgomery was held hostage at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, California.

Police say Luvelle Kennon, whose daughter is in Montgomery’s class, barricaded himself inside a classroom with her and engaged them in a standoff that lasted into the evening, when SWAT team members launched flash-bang grenades, stormed the classroom and shot Kennon dead.

Police have not yet said whether the 27-year-old was armed, but his uncle told reporters he was harmless.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m., when police say Kennon sought out Montgomery, allegedly grabbing the 70 year-old, and hauling her into a classroom.

When another male teacher attempted to intercede – trying to push his way into the barricaded room, he was beaten, suffering a broken nose, say police and eyewitnesses.

For hours hostage negotiators attempted to talk him down.

Carl Jackson, who spoke to ABC News affiliate KABC as the standoff was still unfolding, identified himself as Kennon’s uncle and explained that his nephew suffered from mental issues but was harmless.

Kennon was carrying at least one backpack, police and witnesses said, but it isn’t clear if he was armed.

“He doesn’t have no access to no weapons,” Jackson said, before the rescue was initiated.

The uncle also explained that his nephew was “not a bad guy, never been in trouble” and was merely experiencing a “breakdown.”

“He’s a good kid, [he’s] just having an emotional breakdown,” he said.

There was some initial concern that Kennon may have been armed with some kind of incendiary device when police said they spotted smoke emitting from the classroom.

“It was coming from the room but it was not toxic and it dissipated,” officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department told ABC News.

Jackson said that if a relative could only talk to Kennon, they might have been able to get him to surrender.

“It’s just a matter of getting in there and talking to him, because we can talk to him,” he said. “He’ll come out for us if the police let us, before anything bad happen [sic] to him.”

Railsback told ABC News that Kennon’s family was involved in trying to get him to cooperate with police.

“Our emergency negotiators were working with family members to help try to convince the suspect to surrender,” he said. “He just wouldn’t comply with the demands … It’s a very unfortunate and tragic that the situation escalated to this and led to this,” he said.