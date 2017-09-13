Massachusetts to sue Equifax

(Via ABC News)

Calling the Equifax breach, “the most brazen failure to protect consumer data we have ever seen,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced her intent to sue the credit reporting agency after the personal information of 143 million Americans was potentially exposed.

Healy’s office’s lawsuit will allege Equifax did not maintain the appropriate safeguards to protect consumer data. Equifax already faces a consumer class-action lawsuit and a Senate investigation.

Last week, Atlanta-based Equifax, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, announced on Thursday that “criminals” had used a website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. The company announced that the information that had been accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases drivers license numbers of approximately 143 million individuals. More than 200,000 U.S. credit card numbers also were accessed by hackers.