McConnell delays vote on health care while McCain recuperates from blood clot surgery

(Via ABC News)

The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Sen. John McCain recuperates from surgery, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday night, just hours after the Arizona Republican announced he underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

McCain’s absence from a procedural vote could have put the bill, which needs the support of 50 of 52 GOP senators to advance, in jeopardy. So far, Republican senators Susan Collins and Rand Paul have publicly stated they will not support a motion to proceed to floor debate on the legislation.

And McCain has expressed his displeasure with the bill. On Thursday he said in a statement, “The revised Senate health care bill released today does not include the measures I have been advocating for on behalf of the people of Arizona. That’s why if the Senate takes up this legislation, I intend to file amendments that would address the concerns raised by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and other leaders across our state about the bill’s impact on Arizona’s Medicaid system.”

On Sunday, Collins said the Senate health care bill would “jeopardize the very existence of our rural hospitals and our nursing homes” because of its extensive cuts to Medicaid.

Speaking with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on This Week, Collins said, “This bill would make sweeping and deep cuts to the Medicaid program, which has been a safety net program on the books for more than 50 years, ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens or disabled children or low-income seniors receive the health care that they need.”

The GOP senator said she also sees serious flaws in the existing Affordable Care Act. “It has produced premium increases that are very troubling and difficult for people to afford, particularly those who don’t get the subsidies under the current law,” she said.

The solution, Collins said, is to tackle health care through “the normal process of committee hearings, expert witnesses, and writing a bill with bipartisan support.”

President Obama “made a serious mistake when he pushed through the Affordable Care Act without a single Republican vote,” she said. “I don’t want to make the same mistake in reverse and push through this bill without a single Democratic vote.”

With Collins and Paul as Republican no votes, and presuming all Democrats and independents vote against the measure, Republicans cannot afford to lose another vote. On Sunday Collins said there were “eight to 10” Republican senators who would have “deep concerns” about the bill.