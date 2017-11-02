NYC terror suspect “wanted to kill as many people as he could”: Complaint

(Via ABC News)

The man accused of plowing into people on a lower Manhattan bike path Tuesday allegedly was inspired by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone, according to the criminal complaint against him.

“He did this in the name of ISIS, and along with the other items recovered at the scene was some notes that further indicate that,” John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism of the NYPD, said Wednesday morning of the attack that killed eight. “He appears to have followed almost exactly to a ‘T’ the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack.”

The suspect was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Here is what we know about the attack:

— The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, was shot in the abdomen by a police officer and was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has been charged in connection to the attack and is eligible for the death penalty.

— Authorities are calling the incident a terror attack. Saipov is believed to have worked alone, law enforcement sources said.

— A handwritten note in Arabic was recovered from the scene. According to the criminal complaint against Saipov, it said, “No god but god and Mohamed is his prophet” and “Islamic supplication. It will endure.”

— Investigators have talked to Saipov, who is expected to survive. It’s unclear what, if anything, investigators learned from him, though one official told ABC News the suspect seemed “proud” of the attack.

— According to the criminal complaint, Saipov allegedly began planning an attack against the U.S. a year ago. He was allegedly inspired by ISIS videos he’d watched on his cellphone.

— Investigators spent the overnight hours collecting video and still images from traffic and surveillance cameras along the route of the attack, sources said. Those images show that Saipov drove carefully and at moderate speed until he entered the jogging path and accelerated; investigators believe that suggests the suspect knew where he wanted to begin the attack. Authorities are pouring through toll records and other digital records to see if Saipov had scoped out the location beforehand, sources said.

Two Americans were among the deceased; they were identified by police as Darren Drake, 32, of New Milford, New Jersey, and Nicholas Cleves, 23, of New York City.

Drake’s family told ABC station WABC-TV in New York that he had weight loss surgery three years ago and rode Citi Bikes to stay in shape.

Darren Drake would have turned 33 on Nov. 18, according to his father. Darren was his only child.

According to WABC-TV, Cleves, from Boston, was an only child living with his mother in New York. He rode his bike all the time, WABC-TV said.

Five of the people killed have been identified as natives of Argentina. According to the country’s consulate, they were visiting New York City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. The five Argentines killed were identified as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi, the consulate said.

Argentina’s president, Mauricio Macri, said the victims were from the city of Rosario.

“They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society and I can only imagine with beautiful families,” Macri said in Spanish.

Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, of Belgium, was also killed, leaving behind a 3-year-old son and a 3-month-old son, the mayor of the Belgian town of Staden told ABC News.

Decadt’s husband, Alexander Naessens, called her death unbearable in a statement. She was on a trip with her mother and two sisters at the time of the attack, Naessens said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the victims, “Six of them came from other nations here, because they saw New York as a special place to be. And we now, and forever, will consider them New Yorkers.”