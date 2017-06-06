Police ID 2 attackers in deadly London terrorist strike

(Via ABC News)

Two of the three attackers involved in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night have been identified by Metropolitan Police.

While formal identification has yet to take place, detectives believe Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London, were involved in the attacks.

According to the police, Butt was known to authorities, while Redouane was not. Butt was featured in a 2016 documentary on the British Channel 4 called The Jihadist Next Door. In one scene, which appears to have occurred in July of 2015, Butt can be seen praying with members of a group in front of a black flag. They are shown being confronted by police, and according to the documentary, were detained for an hour and released without any charges.

All three attackers were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of being called, police noted.

The 12 people arrested on Sunday in connection with the investigation have been released without charge, police said today.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a “much more robust approach to dealing with extremism” after Saturday’s terrorist attack in London that killed seven people and injured dozens more.

In a sign that life in the city was slowly returning to its normal routines, the London Bridge partially reopened to traffic Monday. The bridge had been closed since police shut it down in the midst of the attack on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered for a vigil Monday, near the site of Saturday night’s attack. Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn gave a very short, yet powerful speech. He called himself a proud and patriotic British Muslim but he said this, “You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name” and he earned a good deal of applause, even though the mayor has been under fire via Twitter from President Trump.