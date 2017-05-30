Portland stabbing suspect due in court today

(Via ABC News)

35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian has a court appearance Tuesday in Portland, Oregon. He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the Friday stabbing death of two men on a light rail train in the city.

Police said three men — Rick John Best, 53, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21 — tried to intervene when the suspect began “ranting and raving” and shouted anti-Muslim slurs at two young women.

Best and Namkai-Meche were killed in the alleged attack, which occurred on the first day of Ramadan — the holiest time of the year for Muslims. Fletcher is currently at a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to authorities.

On Sunday, one of the young women asked for privacy and time to heal from the traumatic event.

Destinee Mangum, 16, and a 17-year-old friend who was wearing a hijab, were riding a light-rail trainFriday evening when Christian allegedly began to yell racial slurs at them.

“The best thing that you guys can help out with it [to] just give me and my family time to process everything,” Mangum said in a video posted on her mother’s Facebook page. “I would appreciate it if you guys just give us our privacy and time to heal and [to] be together.”

In the video, Mangum and her mother, Dyjuana Hudson, thanked the public for their support.

“We’re just here to say thank you,” Hudson said. “We really appreciate what’s being done for us and for the victims.”

Hudson also shared a link to a crowdfunding campaign to raise money that will go towards mental health services for the two teens, who are, according to the fundraiser’s page, “suffering immense trauma in the aftermath” of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is asking the federal government to cancel the permit for an “alt right” rally scheduled for Sunday, saying it could make a difficult situation worse.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he is trying to ensure that a permit is not issued for a June 10 protest, which is reported by ABC Portland affiliate KATU to be called #MarchAgainstSharia.