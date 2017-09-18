President Trump to address UN this week

(Via ABC News)

President Donald Trump is in New York for meetings at the U.N. and a speech to the General Assembly this week.

The President plans to meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in during the U.N. meeting. Trump says he and Moon have discussed North Korea in their latest call. And Trump tweets that he’s asked Moon about “Rocket Man” – an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea has launched a trio of missiles in recent weeks and tested a bomb that was its most powerful to date.

The Paris Climate agreement also is expected to be discussed at the U.N. meeting. White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on ABC’s This Week that President Trump could decide to keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Accord if there is a better agreement that benefits the American people.