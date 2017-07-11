Report: Donald Trump Jr. was told Russian government wanted to aid his father’s campaign

(Via ABC News)

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly was informed that the Russian government sought to “aid his father’s candidacy” before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer believed to have compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times cites three unnamed sources with knowledge of an email sent by publicist Rob Goldstone who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. Donald Trump Jr. has acknowledged he was interested in getting the damaging information from the meeting and hired a lawyer Monday to represent him in matters related to the Russia investigation.

The lawyer responded to the latest Times reports saying: “In my view, this is much ado about nothing.” The lawyer adds President Trump knew nothing about the meeting and “Don, Jr. did nothing wrong.”

Senate Intelligence Committee staffers will have their first interviews with Trump campaign officials this week and Senator Mark Warner absolutely wants to include Donald Jr. in that process.