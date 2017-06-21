Republican Karen Handel defends district in Georgia special election, beating Jon Ossoff

(Via ABC News)

Fending off a serious Democratic challenger in a race widely viewed as a barometer of public opinion on President Donald Trump‘s presidency, Republican Karen Handel won the special election Tuesday to succeed Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price in Georgia’s sixth congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race for Handel at 10:12 p.m. with the Republican leading by a 52.5-47.5 margin with 168 out of 208 precincts reporting.

Handel’s defense of the district, occupying the affluent suburbs north of Atlanta, comes as a blow to challenger Jon Ossoff who raised more than $20 million for the race after finishing less than two percentage points shy of achieving a majority and winning the seat outright during the first round of voting April.

Democrats nationwide viewed the special election as an opportunity to mobilize anti-Trump sentiment early in the president’s tenure. Though two previous opportunities to flip house seats in special elections in Kansas and Montana fell short this year, Georgia’s sixth was thought to be within reach after Hillary Clinton nearly turned the district blue in November.

Clinton fell short of Trump by less than two percentage points in the presidential election, four years after Republican Mitt Romney triumphed over President Barack Obama by a 61-38 percent margin in 2012. No Democrat has represented the district in Congress since 1979.

In South Carolina’s 5th congressional district Republican Ralph Norman defeated Democrat Archie Parnell in a race to fill a seat vacated after Mick Mulvaney was appointed White House budget director. Norman, a real estate developer, bested Parnell by around 3.5 percent in a race that turned out to be much closer than expected. Mulvaney won reelection there last year by more than 20 percent, and Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton there by more than 18 percent.