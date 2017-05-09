Sally Yates says she warned White House that Flynn could be ‘blackmailed’ by Russians

(Via ABC News)

Sally Yates, the former acting United States attorney general who drew the ire of President Donald Trump for issuing instructions to the Department of Justice not to defend his first “travel ban” executive order, testified that she informed the White House Counsel that the Department of Justice believed that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could be subject to blackmail by the Russian government.

Yates said that she had two in-person meetings the White House Counsel to discuss concerns about Flynn.

“We believed Gen. Flynn was compromised in regards to the Russians,” she said.

Yates said that not only was Flynn’s conduct “problematic in it of itself,” but that also both Vice President Mike Pence and the American people had been misled.

“To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” she said.

Not only did the FBI and Department of Justice know about the conduct, but “the Russians also knew about what Gen. Flynn had done” and that Flynn had misled Pence, Yates said. That created a “compromise situation,” in which the national security adviser “essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians.”

Yates testified today before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, as part of its investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

In related news, President Barack Obama warned then-President-elect Trump not to hire Flynn as his national security adviser during their 90-minute Oval Office meeting last November, two former Obama administration officials confirmed to ABC News.

The warning was first reported by NBC News on Monday morning, just hours after Trump used Twitter to cast blame on the Obama administration for giving Flynn his security clearance.