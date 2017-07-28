Senate “skinny” Obamacare repeal fails in the Senate

(Via ABC News)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bold effort to squeeze through the Senate a repeal of just some elements of Obamacare in hopes of keeping alive a larger repeal and replace effort failed in the Senate in the wee hours Friday morning as Arizona Senator John McCain joined Maine Senator Susan Collins and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski in voting against the GOP leadership’s last ditch repeal effort. With three Republican no votes, and all the Democrats and independents voting against the measure it failed by a vote of 49-51.

The turn of events marked a stunning defeat for Republicans who for nearly eight years have been trying to come up with a measure to repeal and replace Obamacare that could satisfy both conservative and moderate members of their caucus.

In the end it was McCain, who dramatically returned to the Senate just days ago to vote to advance the Obamacare repeal measures to the floor, who turned against a the process — in which Republican leadership was asking Senators to vote on a measure that even they didn’t want to see enacted into law in the hopes of getting something into a conference with House negotiators where a more thorough measure could be written. There were gasps and applause from the Senate floor when he voted.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who in the end voted for the measure, said, “The skinny bill as policy is a disaster. The skinny bill as a replacement for Obamacare is a fraud.”

The bill that did not pass during the early hours of Friday morning was dubbed “skinny” repeal because of its limited scope. The text of the pared down bill, released just hours before the vote, revealed that it would scrap the individual mandate for insurance coverage, repeal the employer mandate for at least eight years and allow individuals to put more money in tax-exempt health savings accounts.

The bill also would have suspended a tax on medical devices and allows states to seek waivers from consumer protections in the Affordable Care Act.

An estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office showed that skinny repeal alone would leave 16 million more people uninsured than the current law over the next decade, and would raise premiums for some consumers by 20 percent.