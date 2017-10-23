Senate’s top Democrat is pushing a compromise health care reform bill 

(Via ABC News)

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, is pushing a compromise health care reform bill he says has bipartisan support.

The bill would prevent a spike in health insurance premiums, Senate Minority leader Schumer said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

But there’s uncertainty about whether or not the compromise measure will come to the Senate floor for a vote. Speaking Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said, “I’ll be happy to bring a bill to the floor if I know President Trump would sign it.”

However, the president has sent mixed signals on whether he would support a measure that extends by two years subsidies to help lower income Americans pay for insurance.