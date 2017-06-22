Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism

(Via ABC News)

Authorities are investigating the stabbing of an airport police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, Wednesday morning, as an act of terrorism, David Gelios of the FBI said Wednesday.

The police officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, was stabbed in the neck, and is in stable condition and expected to fully recover, officials said.

The suspect, who was taken into custody after the incident, was identified as Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian man who legally entered the U.S. in Lake Champlain, New York, on June 16, and later traveled to Flint, Gelios said.

Officials said the suspect was outside the TSA screening area at the time of the attack.

Ftouhi allegedly went into a public restroom, then dropped his bags and “came out, pulled out a knife, yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabbed Lt. Neville in the neck,” Gelios said.

Gelios said the attacker, armed with a roughly 12-inch knife with an 8-inch serrated blade, “continued to exclaim ‘Allah’ and he made a statement to the effect of ‘you killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan,’ and, ‘We’re all going to die.'”

Officials said Neville got the suspect to stop the attack, and that “Neville never stopped fighting” until the suspect was in handcuffs, which happened within about one minute.

The suspect was interviewed about his motivations and was cooperative, officials said. No one else appears to have been involved and there is no information to suggest a wider plot, officials said.

There’s no indication that the suspect spoke to anyone before the attack, officials said.

Officials said it appears the suspect “has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things that motivated him to coming to the airport today to conduct this act of violence.”

A complaint was filed against the suspect for “violence at an international airport,” officials said, adding that it’s an ongoing investigation and there’s a joint operation ongoing with Canada. There could be more charges in the future, officials said.

The airport, which was evacuated and shut down, was later reopened. All passengers were safe amid the investigation, officials said.

An airport official said this afternoon that Neville is “doing fine” and “resting comfortably” at a hospital.