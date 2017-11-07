Texas church shooter “was there to kill everybody,” source says

(Via ABC News)

The investigation continues into the mass shooting at a rural Texas church Sunday that killed 26 people, and now authorities have reviewed footage from inside the building as the rampage was unfolding.

The shooting was neither racially nor religiously motivated, authorities said at a news conference Monday morning, noting there was a “domestic situation” within the suspect’s family.

While authorities have not released a specific motive, they said the suspect’s mother-in-law has attended the church, and that the 26-year-old suspect — who is now dead — had “expressed anger towards” her and sent “threatening texts.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Good Morning America that he doesn’t think the shooting “was just a random act of violence.”

Authorities now believe this is not a case in which suspect Devin Kelley went to the church looking for his relatives but ended up killing many others. “He was there to kill everybody. He is a mass killer of children and people … he is a horrible monster,” a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Authorities have reviewed video from inside the First Baptist Church during Sunday morning’s shooting. “He came there to kill everybody in that building. Period,” a source familiar with the matter said.

The suspect — a military veteran — stormed in at the back of the First Baptist Church, firing all the way to the front and firing on his way back out of the church, authorities said. He reloaded several times.

After the suspect was shot by a good Samaritan outside the church, the suspect led him and another good Samaritan on a car chase. Before the suspect crashed and was found dead, he “used his cellphone to notify his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he was going to make it,” authorities said.

Those killed in the rampage in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old, authorities said this morning.

Some parents had covered their children with their bodies to protect them from the bullets, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

The shooting also left 20 people injured. As of Monday morning, 10 of them were in critical condition, four in serious condition and six in stable condition or have been released, authorities said.

President Donald Trump said mental health, not guns, is to blame for the massacre, calling the assailant a “very deranged individual.”

“Mental health is your problem here,” Trump said of the shooting during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual, a lot of problems over a long period of time. We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn’t a guns situation.”

The president went on to say it’s a “little bit soon” to talk about gun policies after the tragic event, and suggested that the death toll could have been higher had it not been for the other armed person who, authorities said, confronted the suspect after he exited the church.

“Fortunately, somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction otherwise … it would have been much worse,” the president said. “This is a mental health problem at the highest level.”