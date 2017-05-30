Trump accuses news media of”fabricated lies” and “made up” sources about Russia probe

(Via ABC News)

Less than 12 hours after returning home from his foreign trip, President Trump was back to tweeting Sunday morning with a renewed attack on the news media.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” the president said in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy.”

Trump’s tweets came in response to news over the weekend, confirmed by two sources to ABC News, that his son-in-law and and senior adviser Jared Kushner talked with the Russian ambassador in December about establishing a backchannel for communications.

The sources stress that the talk between Kushner and the Russian envoy about communications was focused on the U.S. response to the crisis in Syria and other policy-related matters. The meeting, as ABC News has previously reported, took place at Trump Tower in New York and was also attended by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who later became President Trump’s short-lived national security adviser.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Kushner wanted to set up a secret backchannel to communicate with Russian officials during the transition period between the election and Trump’s inauguration.

The Post report cited communications intercepted by U.S. intelligence officials as Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow.

Russia occasionally attempts to deliberately disclose misleading information when it believes it is being monitored, allowing for the possibility that the request from Kushner did not actually occur, the Post story noted.

On Sunday, the House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat called for a review of Kushner’s security clearance over questions of whether he was truthful about his contacts with Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) spoke to ABC News’ Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview on This Week Sunday, saying, “If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a backchannel and didn’t reveal that, that’s a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that kind of a security clearance.”

Kushner’s wife Ivanka was spotted at the White House with the private attorney that the president’s hired to tackle the Russia investigation. The administration insists Kushner did nothing wrong, that any back channel with Russia would have been used to discuss Syria and other policy matters.

Meanwhile, the White House is said to be considering a revamp of its communications strategy, to counter the drip of Russia news.