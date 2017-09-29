Trump adviser “can’t guarantee” taxes won’t go up for middle class

(Via ABC News)

President Donald Trump‘s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said Thursday that he can’t guarantee that taxes won’t go up for some middle-class families under the administration’s sweeping tax overhaul.

“There’s an exception to every rule,” Cohn told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview on Good Morning America on Thursday.

“I can’t guarantee anything,” Cohn added. “You can always find a unique family somewhere.”

Cohn, the director of the White House Economic Council, said Trump’s plan is “purely aimed at middle-class families.” But he acknowledged that “it depends which state you live in.” The proposal would eliminate deductions for state and local taxes so residents of states where those taxes are high could very well see a net tax increase.

“A typical family of four earning $55,000 in America today is going to have a substantial tax decrease,” Cohn said, noting that their taxes would decrease by about $650 to $1,000. “Everything we have done in this tax plan is to solve for the middle class.”

In the interview Cohn insisted the rich will not benefit under the plan. But when asked specifically whether the president himself will get a tax cut, Cohn would not say for sure.

“When we looked at the tax plan and we look at what it does for Americans, we are very confident that Americans are getting a great deal here,” Cohn replied. “We’ve also said that wealthy Americans are not getting a tax cut.”

But among the plan’s benefits are several that would provide substantial benefits for the wealth including reducing the top individual tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent and repealing the estate tax that is only paid on estates valued at more than $5.5 million for individuals, $11 million for couples.

The plan would also lower the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, double the size of standard deductions for married couples and individuals, and expand child tax credits.