Trump calls North Korean leader a “pretty smart cookie”

The USS Carl Vinson has arrived in the Sea of Japan to begin exercises with the South Korean navy after a North Korean missile test failed. Will the U.S. military take action against North Korea? President Trump tells ABC News, “You’ll soon find out.” But he says he may go back on a campaign promise and cut a trade deal with China, in exchange for their help keeping North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in check.

President Trump appeared to give Kim credit for leading North Korea after his father’s death, calling him a “pretty smart cookie.”

The president in an interview that aired Sunday was asked by John Dickerson of CBS for his impression of the North Korean dictator.

Trump said he has “no idea” if the Pyongyang leader is sane. He also alluded to when Kim Jong Un took control of the country after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011.

“I can tell you this, and a lot of people don’t like when I say it, but he was a young man of 26 or 27 when he took over from his father, when his father died. He’s dealing with obviously very tough people,” Trump said.

“A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else. And he was able to do it,” Trump said. “So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie.”