Trump declares opioid crisis a national public health emergency

(Via ABC News)

President Donald Trump officially declared the opioid epidemic a “national public health emergency” in an announcement at the White House Thursday.

The move diverges from previous promises — even as recently as Wednesday night — to declare the epidemic a “national emergency.”

“Effective today my administration is officially declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law,” the president said Thursday. “And why I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis.”

Two senior administration officials confirmed to ABC News that the president will direct acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan to announce a nationwide public health emergency and also direct agency heads of other departments and agencies to exercise emergency authorities to minimize deaths and damage caused by the opioid crisis. USA Today first reported the details.

“A nationwide public health emergency will really reorient all of the federal government and executive branch’s resources towards focusing on providing relief for this urgent need,” an official said.

The president had said as early as August he would be declaring a “national emergency,” which many interpreted as his commitment to authorize a presidential emergency under the Stafford Act or the National Emergencies Act.

The Stafford Act would have opened up federal resources such as FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund — usually employed for natural disasters such as hurricanes Maria and Harvey.

This gives federal agencies the authority to cut red tape hindering recovery missions. Requests for funding from the Disaster Relief Fund come from a governor who claims the circumstances has overwhelmed his or her state’s resources.

The president instead will ask the acting secretary of Health and Human Services to declare a public health emergency, which allows the agency to waive restrictions and deploy medical personnel to rural areas where medical options are limited.

The Public Health Emergency Fund at HHS currently stands at $57,000, according to an agency spokesperson, and officials said the president’s declaration won’t yet include a request for Congress to replenish the fund.

The declaration follows a bombshell report from The Washington Post and CBS News’ 60 Minutes implicating multiple members of Congress in the passage of a bill that significantly weakened the Drug Enforcement Agency’s enforcement capabilities in the opioid crisis in favor of lobbying by pharmaceutical companies.

Following the report, Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., withdrew his name from consideration to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The number of prescription opioids legally sold nearly quadrupled from 1999 to 2010, despite no change in the amount of pain that Americans reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Today, drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States — the majority of those lethal episodes involve an opioid.

In a statement released Thursday, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen offered her support for President Trump’s declaration. Still, she says, “I question why a broader declaraton of a national state of emergency did not happen and why there is no specific funding committed today.”

“Imagine if there were hundreds of people dying from a natural disaster or from such a disease as Ebola every day — there would be no question that a declaration should take place that would have the full force of the federal government, including funding and resources, behind it.”