Trump: “I did not make, and do not have” Comey tapes

(Via ABC News)

Despite his tweet in the aftermath of James Comey‘s dismissal in May, President Donald Trump did not make and does not have tapes of his conversations with the former FBI director, he tweeted Thursday.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” wrote Trump in a pair of tweets.

Trump appeared to leave open the possibility that recordings of their conversations exist, saying only that he did not create and is not in possession of any such tapes. At a press briefing Thursday, White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was not aware of other recordings.

In May, three days after Comey’s firing, Trump wrote: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Asked by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl why Trump played “the game” of raising the matter and waiting over a month to reveal that he did not have tapes, Huckabee Sanders said, “I don’t know that it was a game.”

Trump previously declined to confirm or deny the existence of tapes, even as Comey shared details of his interactions with the president with associates and testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, still wants a formal response in writing from the White House regarding the committee’s request for Trump’s “tapes,” despite the president’s tweets this afternoon.

“We’re going to need to go back to the White House to find out whether his tweets constitute an official response to the House Intelligence Committee,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Minutes later, in an official release from his office, Schiff said the White House “must respond in writing” to the committee “as to whether any tapes or recordings exist.”