Trump reverses stance on spending bill, brags about political victory

(Via ABC News)

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended President Trump‘s tweets Tuesday morning calling for a “good shutdown” in September and said the president was “frustrated” by Democrats claiming victory over the government funding bill.

“What you heard the president express this morning was frustration over how he was treated as part of the negotiations,” Mulvaney said during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

“I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they went out to try to spike the football and make him look bad,” Mulvaney said. “I get that frustration because I think it is a terrible posture for the Democrats to take.”

The $1 trillion spending bill, which will keep the government running through September, does not include funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, one of Trump’s key agenda items. But the bill does include a $15 billion increase in funding for the military and $1.5 billion more dedicated to border security.

“We’ve got a lot to do between now and September. I don’t anticipate a shutdown in September. But if negotiations — if the Democrats are not going to behave any better than they have the last couple days, it may be inevitable,” he said Tuesday. (