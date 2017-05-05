Trump says Obamacare ‘dead’ after GOP health bill passes House

(Via ABC News)

House Republicans have passed their ambitious plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, after several fits and starts, sending the measure to the Senate, where it is expected to be significantly revised.

The bill passed the House in a narrow 217-213 vote. All Democrats opposed the bill.

Following the House vote, House Republicans celebrated with a press conference at the White House Rose Garden with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Trump touted the bill as a “great plan” even though they got “no support from the other party.”

He congratulated and thanked House Speaker Paul Ryan and praised House Republicans for coming together.

“What we have is something very, very incredibly well-crafted,” Trump said of the bill.

“This has really brought the Republican Party together,” Trump added. “As much as we’ve come up with a really incredible health care plan, this has brought the Republican Party together. We’re going to get this finished.”

Even though the bill has passed the House, there are major roadblocks ahead in the Senate, where the bill is expected to undergo significant changes.

While Republicans in the Senate largely agree that Obamacare must be changed, they haven’t rallied around the House plan as the solution.

“I will not support it in its current form in the Senate, and am confident that what the Senate considers and approves will be different from the House bill,” said Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, a swing state Republican.