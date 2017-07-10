Trump says it’s time to work ‘constructively with Russia’

(Via ABC News)

President Trump, on the morning after his return from the G-20 summit and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it’s time to work “constructively with Russia.”

The president also said the possibility of the U.S. lifting its sanctions against Russia didn’t come up in his meeting with Putin.

In other tweets on Sunday morning, Trump noted that the U.S. and Russia worked together to help negotiate a cease-fire in parts of Syria, and said that in his meeting with Putin he pressed him about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The president also returned to frequent topics of his: accusing former President Obama of not acting in response to the alleged hacking, and raising questions about both the media’s reporting on the revelations of the election interference and the Democratic National Committee’s response.

Trump’s tweetstorm comes after Putin said at a press conference Saturday that he believes the U.S. president was “satisfied” with his answers to questions about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Our position is well-known,” Putin told reporters. “There is no ground to believe that Russia interfered in the U.S. electoral process.”

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said Sunday that President Trump does not accept Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the election and that he spent an “extensive” portion of the meeting discussing the topic.

Prior to the Russian president’s press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media Friday that Trump raised the issue of election meddling. He said the U.S. president accepted Putin’s “clear statements” that “Russian leadership hadn’t interfered.”

But a senior White House official, when asked by ABC News whether Lavrov’s description of Trump’s accepting Putin’s denial of election interference was true, said, “No,” without providing further information.

During an off-camera briefing Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters that the alleged election interference was the first subject Trump raised at the meeting with the Russian leader.