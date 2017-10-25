Trump an “utterly untruthful” president who’s “debasing” the US, GOP Sen. Bob Corker says

(Via ABC News)

Sen. Bob Corker is tripling down on his criticism of President Trump as a leader, telling ABC News Tuesday that he believes the “utterly untruthful” commander in chief is “debasing” the United States.

“I don’t think there’s any question that that’s the case, just in the way he conducts himself and goes to such a low level. I just — I do,” Corker, R-Tenn., said of Trump in an interview on Capitol Hill.

Corker added, “The worst of it is going to be the whole debasing of our nation. I think that will be the contribution that hurts our nation most.”

After the two engaged in a war of words Tuesday morning, Corker said Trump wasn’t being truthful.

Asked whether he considered the president a liar, Corker said they don’t use that “word in our family” but reiterated Trump is “utterly untruthful.”

“You would think he would try to focus on things where there wasn’t a witness, but the whole world is a witness to these untruths,” Corker said.

As for whether he regrets supporting Trump during the campaign and the early days of his administration, Corker smiled and asked, “What do you think?”

“There were many people. I was one of those that hoped he would rise to the occasion as president and aspire to lead our nation instead of dividing it,” Corker said, adding, “[Trump] hasn’t risen to the occasion.”

Corker earlier Tuesday stood by his October 8 remarks criticizing the White House as an “adult day care center” and arguing that Trump is putting the United States on a path toward “World War III.”

“I don’t make comments I haven’t thought about,” Corker said Tuesday on Good Morning America.

His remarks on GMA triggered a Twitter exchange after Trump responded that Corker, who’s not running for re-election, “couldn’t get elected dog catcher,” and Corker then called Trump “an utterly untruthful president.”