Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying

(Via ABC News)

President Donald Trump will not attempt to invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

“The president’s power to exert executive privilege is very well-established,” Sanders said. “However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate’s intelligence committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony.”

Comey is scheduled to speak before the committee as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Comey’s testimony is expected to address the circumstances around his firing and his alleged conversations with Trump about the investigation.

Comey is “looking forward to having the opportunity to publicly share his thoughts and views” at Thursday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Chairman Richard Burr said Monday.

Burr, a North Carolina Republican who last spoke to Comey on Saturday, said Comey will be free to discuss his interactions with Trump and the investigation into Russian election interference, and that he was cleared to do so by special counsel Robert Mueller III.

“They’ve talked, and I understand the special counsel has not fenced him off in any way, shape or form on the items he intends to talk about,” said Burr.