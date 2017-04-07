U.S. launches military strike on Syria

(Via ABC News)

United States military forces began airstrikes in Syria on Thursday night in response to a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime earlier this week. The airstrikes, which included dozens of Tomahawk missiles, were targeting Shayrat Airbase in Homs, Syria. That airfield is controlled by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and was where the plane that perpetrated the attack this week took off from. A U.S. official confirmed that the strikes had been completed at about 8:45 p.m. ET. They targeted runways, aircraft and fuel areas in an effort to make the field inoperable.

President Donald Trump said the strike was in the “vital national security interest” of the U.S.

From his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (SHEE’-jin-PING), Trump called on allies to join the U.S. in ending the violence in Syria.

“Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types,” said Trump.

A U.S. official said that Russia, which has troops on the ground in Syria, was notified of the airstrikes in advance.