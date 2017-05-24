UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent

(Via ABC News)

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday the threat level in the region has been raised from severe to critical after Monday’s attack in Manchester, England.

Critical is the highest of the country’s five threat levels. Soldiers will now be deployed at public events, and police officers responsible for guarding key sites will be replaced by armed military officers. Military officers may also be deployed at key events.

The change indicates that another attack may be imminent.

May said the U.K. could not ignore the possibility that more individuals are linked to the Manchester Arena attack.

The man suspected of carrying out the explosion, at an Ariana Grande concert, was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, police said today. At least 22 people died from the blast, and more than 50 others were injured.

Abedi died at the scene after using an improvised explosive device, officials said. Police are still trying to determine if he acted alone or was part of a group.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the attack, police said. Police also said authorities executed two warrants as part of the investigation.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The portrait emerging of the alleged bomber is one of a potentially disaffected young man who grew up in an area identified as a hotbed for jihadi recruitment.

Abedi, 22, was described as the son of a family who emigrated from Libya and, according to Robin Simcox, a terrorism and national security analyst at The Heritage Foundation, one of the hundreds of young men known to British counterterrorism authorities as potential threat.

“Abedi was a terrorist suspect in the U.K., MI5 were aware of him,” Simcox told ABC News. “They were aware that he posed a potential threat but they didn’t think he posed an imminent threat that he proved himself to do in Manchester.”