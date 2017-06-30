White House defends Trump’s tweets about TV host

(Via ABC News)

The White House and first lady are standing by President Trump after he published a series of tweets Thursday morning disparaging MSNBC Morning Joe cable news hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Trump tweeted that Scarborough was “psycho,” and “low I.Q. Crazy” Brzezinski once came to see him and was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent much of the afternoon’s press briefing defending Trump’s actions.

“I think that the president is pushing back against people who attack him day after day after day,” she said.

She continued, “The president has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by people on that program. The only person I see a war on is this president and every person that works for him.”

Responding to criticism that Trump’s tweets sullied the presidency, Sanders responded that he respects the dignity of his position “every day in the decisions that he’s making and the focus and priorities of his agenda.”

She added that the American people “elected a fighter.” “They knew what they were getting,” Sanders said.

Melania Trump‘s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, issued a statement earlier in the day, though Grisham later said that the statement should be read not as a direct defense of or reaction to Thursday’s tweets, but as a reiteration of previous statements by the first lady.

“As the first lady has stated publicly in the past,” Grisham said, “when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist tweeted Thursday night that Brzezinski and Scarborough, who are engaged, were scheduled to take Friday off, but will delay their vacation and appear on the show Friday morning — presumably to respond to Trump and the resuting fallout.