White House unveils tax plan touting “massive” cuts

(Via ABC News)

The White House unveiled a sweeping new tax reform plan on Wednesday that calls for dramatic cuts in federal taxes for businesses and simplifying rules for individuals.

The blueprint would slash corporate taxes to 15 percent for both large and small businesses, as well as consolidate categories for individual tax rules, lowering the top bracket from nearly 40 percent down to 35 percent.

The new plan would consolidate three tax brackets for individuals — 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. It also doubles the standard deduction, meaning that a married couple would pay no taxes on the first $24,000 they earn. The current individual tax system has seven brackets, spiking at a rate just shy of 40 percent.

The wide-ranging tax reform blueprint, distributed to reporters on just one page, contains many of the same ideas that Trump campaigned on during the 2016 election, but does not include many intricate details of the plan needed to make accurate budget projections, experts say.

The plan also repeals the alternative minimum tax, which affects high-income Americans who take lots of deductions. Tax returns from 2005 showed Trump paid most of his taxes that year because of the AMT.

The blueprint would eliminate all personal tax deductions other than for mortgages and charitable giving. It would also eliminate the estate tax, known by critics as the “death tax.”

Administration officials are calling this a “first draft” — an outline of priorities and principles. In the final hours leading up to its release, some key parts were still a work in progress.

Critics of the plan say it will cause a problematic loss in revenue for the federal government. One independent analysis by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center found that the plan could result in a $6 trillion shortfall over the next decade, which experts say would add to the deficit and national debt.

And the plan faces an uphill climb in Congress, where Republicans must win some Democratic cooperation to bring the plan to a vote in the Senate.