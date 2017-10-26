Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 26, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- #6 Rock Springs To Play #3 Cheyenne East In First Round Of Playoffs: The Sixth ranked Rock Springs Tigers will travel east this Friday to Cheyenne to take on the Third ranked Thunderbirds of Cheyenne East. More information here.
- Five Arrested On I-80, Drugs and Cash Seized: Five Michigan men are in jail on drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 yesterday afternoon. More information here.
- Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser Testifies Before Senate On Wildfire Prevention Legislation: Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), welcomed Bill Crapser, Wyoming state forester and administrator of the Wyoming State Forestry Division, to the committee. More information here.
- Game And Fish Pinedale Office Reports Low Deer Hunter Numbers: Game wardens for the Pinedale Region are reporting a slow deer hunting season overall. More information here.
- University Of Wyoming Cross Country Heads To Mountain West Championships: Two weeks removed from the Pre-National Invitational, the Wyoming men’s and women’s cross country teams will face a much smaller but very tough field of competition on Friday in Albuquerque, N.M., at the 2017 Mountain West Cross Country Championships. More information here.
- Walk In Area #3 Closed To Hunting In 2017: Fires in early September burned most of Sheridan County Walk-In Area #3. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys To Honor Former Head Coach Joe Tiller Saturday: The University of Wyoming will honor former head coach Joe Tiller on Saturday by wearing a special helmet decal for its Homecoming game. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboys Host New Mexico Lobos This Saturday For Homecoming: The Wyoming Cowboys will return home to play a game in War Memorial Stadium for the first time in a month this Saturday when they host the New Mexico Lobos in a game that will kick off at 5:30 p.m., Mountain Time. More information here.
- 14 Attend Woman’s Club Of Rock Springs Busy Hands Meeting: The Busy Hands section of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs—Woman’s Club of Rock Springs met yesterday with multiple demonstrations. More information here.
- Cowgirl Drop Match To 20th Rated CSU: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team started off hot, but fell in four sets. More information here.
National & International News:
- Las Vegas shooter’s laptop missing its hard drive: A laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was missing its hard drive, depriving investigators of a potential key source of information on why he killed and maimed so many people, ABC News has learned. More information here.
- Bipartisan health care plan would reduce deficit, CBO says: The bipartisan Alexander-Murray health care bill will reduce the deficit by $3.8 billion from 2018 to 2027, but won’t change the number of people who have coverage, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. More information here.
