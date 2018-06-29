National Night Out Neighborhood Police Community Partnership August 11th

Coming August 11th in Green River the Green River Police Department will host the National Night Out Block Party. It will start at 12pm and will go till 10pm.

Those who plan on participating can start planning their block party for August 11th.

This year will feature a trophy for the Best NNO Block Party voted on by your very own GRPD Officers.

The police are looking for help from the community to pull this together. If you are interested an being a neighborhood captain to help plan and organize you can contact Jamie Green at jgreen@cityofgreenriver.org.