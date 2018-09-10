National Park Service Releases Yellowstone Vital Signs Report

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park and the National Park Service’s Greater Yellowstone Inventory and Monitoring Network have released The State of Yellowstone Vital Signs and Select Park Resources, 2017. Vital signs highlighted in the 60-page report include the status of animal species like bison and grizzly bears, ecosystem-altering forces like climate and fire, and much more. Park and network staff compiled the report with input from park researchers.

“We are pleased to release this report to inform park staff and the public about the status and trends of our resources, and to provide updates on monitoring activities and management actions related to those resources,” said Yellowstone Center for Resources Chief Jennifer Carpenter.

“This report integrates up-to-date information on park resources from many sources, including the National Park Service’s Inventory and Monitoring program,” added Greater Yellowstone Network Program Manager Kristin Legg. “Partnerships within the parks and with collaborators are critical to ensuring long-term conservation of America’s national treasures.”

Download the report at go.nps.gov/yellvitalsigns or www.nps.gov/im/gryn/recent-publications.htm. Yellowstone previously published Vital Signs reports in 2008, 2011, and 2013.