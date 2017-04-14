National Park Week Celebrated April 15-23

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Ring in spring with a visit to Yellowstone National Park during National Park Week, April 15 through 23. Visitors can also enjoy free admission during the weekends of National Park Week, April 15, 16, 22, and 23.

Junior Ranger Day is on Saturday, April 15. Visitors aged four years old and up, and adults young at heart, are invited to participate in the park’s year-round Junior Ranger Program. Junior Ranger books can be purchased for $3 at visitor centers.

The only road in the park open year-round to wheeled vehicles is from the North Entrance near Gardiner, MT through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, MT. The Albright Visitor Center at Mammoth Hot Springs is open daily, year-round.

Beginning April 21, select roads will open to wheeled vehicles. Those include:

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris to Madison to Old Faithful

Madison to West Entrance

Norris to Canyon Village

Beginning April 21, Visitor Center hours include:

Canyon Visitor Education Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information and updated road status can be found on the park website at Plan Your Visit and Park Roads.

The Find Your Park campaign encourages everyone to find their own connection with the vast network of public lands and places that protect and preserve our natural and cultural heritage. Visit www.FindYourPark.com to learn more about National Park Week activities throughout the country.