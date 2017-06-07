National Pony Express Association To Ride Through Sweetwater County

The Pony Express Re-Ride will carry mail just they did many years ago. The riders will cover a total of 1,966 miles from St. Joseph, Missouri all the way to Sacramento, California. The Pony Riders will ride day and night to make the 10 day trip.

Riders are expected to run through Wyoming this weekend. Beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 8th, riders will depart from Lyman Nebraska, and make their way across Wyoming. Riders will follow as closely as they can to the original trail, and at times even ride on the original trail.

The mail is expected to arrive in Jeffery City at 2:00 a.m. Saturday June 10. The rider is expected to be in Farson by 2:00 p.m. and in Granger by 5:30 p.m. The mail is then expected to reach the Wyoming-Utah State Line by 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

