National Veterans Awareness Riders In Rock Springs Today

Just under 50 motorcycles will pull into Rock Springs today as they travel across the country for the National Veterans Awareness Ride.

A total of 48 motorcycles, one chase vehicle, and one car will pull into the Loaf ‘N Jug on College Drive at about 11 a.m. From there, they will take Grant Street and cross the A Street Bridge and pull into the back of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in downtown Rock Springs. They are expected to pull into the Legion between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The American Legion will provide lunch for the National Veterans Awareness Riders, and a Flag Ceremony will be held.

The riders’ schedule is weather and road dependent, so road closures will determine how long their stay in Rock Springs will last.

The National Veterans Awareness Ride is in the process of traveling from Sacramento, California to Washington D.C. and will be in D.C. for Memorial Day.