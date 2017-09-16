National Weather Service Releases Area Rain Totals

Here are the recent rain totals from Thursday morning to this morning from around the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Location Amount Time/Date Elevation (ft.)

Green River 0.59 in 0600 AM 09/16 6209

Green River 0.51 in 0700 AM 09/16 6133

Green River 0.46 in 0830 AM 09/16 6060

Rock Springs 0.27 in 0630 AM 09/16 6266

Mckinnon 0.11 in 0841 AM 09/16 7086

4 NE Bitter Creek 0.51 in 0800 AM 09/16 6720

Yellowstone National Park…

Lake Village 1.54 in 0800 AM 09/16 7875

Lake Yellowstone 1.51 in 0556 AM 09/16 7835

Old Faithful 1.39 in 0815 AM 09/16 7320

Wind River Mountains West…

Boulder Lake 1.05 in 0800 AM 09/16 7350

7 NE Pinedale 1.04 in 0826 AM 09/16 8530

Wind River Basin…

Riverton Airport 0.74 in 0553 AM 09/16 5525

Upper Green River Basin…

14 N Farson 0.66 in 1200 AM 09/16 6780

9 E Big Piney 0.49 in 0800 AM 09/16 6803

Upper Green River Basin Foothills…

Pinedale 0.97 in 0800 AM 09/16 7310

South Lincoln County…

Kemmerer 0.55 in 0800 AM 09/16 6980

Jackson Hole…

Jackson 0.43 in 0835 AM 09/16 6247

Jackson 0.35 in 0745 AM 09/16 6240

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.