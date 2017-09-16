Latest

National Weather Service Releases Area Rain Totals

TOPICS:

September 16, 2017

 

Here are the recent rain totals from Thursday morning to this morning from around the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Location                     Amount    Time/Date       Elevation (ft.)

Green River                  0.59 in   0600 AM 09/16   6209

Green River                  0.51 in   0700 AM 09/16   6133

Green River                  0.46 in   0830 AM 09/16   6060

Rock Springs                 0.27 in   0630 AM 09/16   6266

Mckinnon                     0.11 in   0841 AM 09/16   7086

 

4 NE Bitter Creek            0.51 in   0800 AM 09/16   6720

Yellowstone National Park…

Lake Village                 1.54 in   0800 AM 09/16   7875

Lake Yellowstone             1.51 in   0556 AM 09/16   7835

Old Faithful                 1.39 in   0815 AM 09/16   7320

Wind River Mountains West…

Boulder Lake                 1.05 in   0800 AM 09/16   7350

7 NE Pinedale                1.04 in   0826 AM 09/16   8530

Wind River Basin…

Riverton Airport             0.74 in   0553 AM 09/16   5525

Upper Green River Basin…

14 N Farson                  0.66 in   1200 AM 09/16   6780

9 E Big Piney                0.49 in   0800 AM 09/16   6803

Upper Green River Basin Foothills…

Pinedale                     0.97 in   0800 AM 09/16   7310

South Lincoln County…

Kemmerer                     0.55 in   0800 AM 09/16   6980

Jackson Hole…

Jackson                      0.43 in   0835 AM 09/16   6247

Jackson                      0.35 in   0745 AM 09/16   6240

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

