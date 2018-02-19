National Weather Service Releases Preliminary Snow Totals

The National Weather Service has released preliminary snow totals from the most recent winter storm. These totals are through noon today.

In Sweetwater County, more than six inches of snow was reported in Rock Springs. Green River saw four to five inches of snow. The Farson area got about six inches of snowfall.

Below are the preliminary snowfall reports:

Location Snowfall Big Horn County... 2 SSW Lovell... 8.5 inches. Bald Mountain Snotel... 8 inches. 1 W Lovell... 8 inches. Lovell... 7 inches. Bone Springs Divide Snotel... 6 inches. 9 ENE Greybull... 4.8 inches. Greybull... 4.6 inches. Deaver... 3 inches. Shell Creek Snotel... 3 inches. 7 W Basin... 2.3 inches. Fremont County... Burroughs Creek Snotel... 11 inches. Brooks Lake... 10 inches. Little Warm Snotel... 7 inches. Castle Creek Snotel... 7 inches. Hobbs Park Snotel... 6 inches. Riverton Airport... 4.5 inches. Dubois... 4.5 inches. Cold Springs Snotel... 4 inches. Deer Park Snotel... 4 inches. 2 W Riverton... 4 inches. Atlantic City... 3.5 inches. Riverton... 3.4 inches. 2 W Riverton... 3.2 inches. 6 SW Lander... 3.2 inches. 9 S Lander... 3 inches. 4 W Riverton... 3 inches. South Pass Snotel... 3 inches. 7 SE Lander... 3 inches. 1 N Lander... 3 inches. St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 3 inches. Lander... 3 inches. Jeffrey City... 3 inches. 7 WNW Lander... 2.1 inches. Lander Airport... 1.3 inches. Burris... 1 inch. Boysen Dam... 1 inch. Townsend Creek Snotel... 1 inch. Hot Springs County... Owl Creek Snotel... 3 inches. Thermopolis... 1.3 inches. 9 NE Thermopolis... 1 inch. Johnson County... 13 SSE Buffalo... 12 inches. Bear Trap Meadow Snotel... 6 inches. Soldier Park Snotel... 6 inches. Little Goose Snotel... 6 inches. Buffalo... 5.6 inches. Cloud Peak Reservoir Snotel... 5 inches. Hansen Sawmill Snotel... 3 inches. 4 SSW Buffalo... 1 inch. Lincoln County... Willow Creek Snotel... 13 inches. Commissary Ridge... 12 inches. Spring Creek Divide Snotel... 11 inches. Indian Creek Snotel... 11 inches. Blind Bull Summit... 11 inches. Hams Fork Snotel... 9 inches. Kelley Ranger Station Snotel... 9 inches. 5 SSE Smoot... 8 inches. Cottonwood Creek Snotel... 7 inches. 5 NNE Thayne... 7 inches. 3 SE Bedford... 7 inches. Salt River Summit Snotel... 6 inches. Box Y Ranch... 5 inches. Star Valley Ranch... 4.7 inches. 2 SE Thayne... 4.5 inches. Blind Bull Summit Snotel... 4 inches. Afton... 4 inches. Fairview... 4 inches. Natrona County... Evansville... 13 inches. 1 SW Casper... 11 inches. Casper Mountain Snotel... 10 inches. Reno Hill Snotel... 10 inches. 4 WSW Casper... 8 inches. Casper... 8 inches. Casper Airport... 7.6 inches. 5 SSW Casper... 7.5 inches. 1 SE Casper... 7.5 inches. 1 S Casper... 7.5 inches. 10 WSW Casper... 7 inches. Powder River... 4.5 inches. 12 NE Lysite... 3.5 inches. Grave Springs Snotel... 3 inches. 18 SW Casper... 2 inches. Park County... Beartooth Lake Snotel... 15 inches. Pahaska... 15 inches. Evening Star Snotel... 13 inches. Blackwater Snotel... 13 inches. 7 NW Cody... 11.1 inches. Wapiti... 10 inches. Wolverine Snotel... 9 inches. 2 WSW Cody... 8.5 inches. 8 W Cody... 8 inches. Kirwin Snotel... 8 inches. Cody... 4.5 inches. 4 SW Powell... 4 inches. 4 ENE Powell... 3.8 inches. Marquette Snotel... 3 inches. 26 SW Cody... 3 inches. 4 SE Cody... 2.4 inches. 4 ENE Powell... 2 inches. Powell... 2 inches. Timber Creek Snotel... 2 inches. 3 NE Sunshine... 1 inch. 3 NE Clark... 1 inch. Sublette County... Triple Peak Snotel... 11 inches. Bondurant... 8 inches. Kendall Ranger Station Snotel... 8 inches. East Rim Divide Snotel... 7 inches. Gunsite Pass Snotel... 7 inches. Snider Basin Snotel... 7 inches. 14 NW Pinedale... 5.3 inches. New Fork Lake Snotel... 5 inches. Loomis Park Snotel... 4 inches. Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel... 3 inches. Pocket Creek Snotel... 2 inches. Big Sandy Opening Snotel... 2 inches. Larsen Creek Snotel... 2 inches. Boulder Rearing Station... 2 inches. Pinedale... 1.5 inches. 13 NE Big Piney... 1.5 inches. Daniel Fish Hatchery... 1 inch. Sweetwater County... Rock Springs... 6.7 inches. 4 NNW Rock Springs... 6.2 inches. 2 NNE Farson... 6 inches. Buckboard Marina... 6 inches. 7 SE Rock Springs... 5.5 inches. East Rock Springs... 5.4 inches. Green River... 4 to 5 inches. Teton County... Jackson Hole - Raymer... 14 inches. Granite Creek Snotel... 11 inches. Jackson Hole - Rendezvous Bowl... 11 inches. Phillips Bench Snotel... 11 inches. Togwotee Pass Snotel... 10 inches. Grassy Lake Snotel... 10 inches. Snow King... 9 inches. Grand Targhee - Chief Joseph... 9 inches. Snake River Stn Snotel... 9 inches. Gros Ventre Summit Snotel... 8 inches. Togwotee Mountain Lodge... 7 inches. Jackson Hole - Mid Mountain... 7 inches. Base Camp Snotel... 7 inches. 1 ENE Teton Village... 6.5 inches. Jackson Hole - Base... 6 inches. Jackson... 5.5 inches. Jackson Dam... 3.8 inches. 1 NNW Alta... 2 inches. Grand Targhee Snotel... 1 inch. Washakie County... 27 S Ten Sleep... 10 inches. 16 SSE Ten Sleep... 6 inches. Powder River Pass Snotel... 4 inches. Ten Sleep... 2 inches. Middle Powder Snotel... 2 inches. 4 N Ten Sleep... 1.8 inches. Winchester... 1 inch. 8 SW Worland... 1 inch. Yellowstone National Park... Old Faithful Ranger Station... 14 inches. Canyon Snotel... 14 inches. Thumb Divide Snotel... 12 inches. Two Ocean Plateau Snotel... 11 inches. Sylvan Lake Snotel... 10 inches. Parker Peak Snotel... 9 inches. Tower Falls Ranger Station... 8 inches. Sylvan Road Snotel... 8 inches. Snake River Ranger Station... 8 inches. Lamar Ranger Station... 5 inches. Lewis Lake Divide Snotel... 5 inches.