National Weather Service, Riverton Issues Area Weather Statement

From the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Light Snow and Blowing Snow Impacting Travel Today.

Periods of light snow will occur across Sweetwater County today with only an inch of new snow expected. However, this light snow combined with a strong west wind of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph will result in areas of blowing snow.

Visibility will be reduced to under a mile at times in snow and blowing snow. The strong winds in combination with slick roads could cause loss of vehicle control or a blow over especially for light, high profile vehicles.

FOR: Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.