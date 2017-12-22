National Weather Service Windy Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued a weather advisory for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County for the remainder of the day through Saturday:

Gusty westerly winds will continue tonight, with gusts up to 35 mph expected before midnight. These winds will continue tonight, increasing again after sunrise Saturday. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph can be expected through the rest of the day. Light snow will begin after midnight and continue through the day Saturday. Snowfall accumulations up to 1″ is expected, before gradually ending Saturday evening.