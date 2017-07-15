Near The Eclipse Solar Party At Sweetwater Events Complex

While Rock Springs is just outside of the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, that isn’t stopping the celebration.

A Near the Eclipse Solar Party will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. the day of the eclipse. This is a program of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

Those in Rock Springs will be able to begin viewing the eclipse at 10:17 a.m. The eclipse will reach its maximum of approximately 96% obscuration at 11:38 a.m. and will end at 1:04 p.m.

Eclipse glasses will be provided for free at the Solar Party. People are reminded to not look directly at the sun without eye protection.

The Solar Party is a free educational event and will include a portable planetarium, telescope presentation, children’s activities, viewing through pinhole cameras, coffee and refreshments, and more.

View eclipse times for local ares below. Click here to find eclipse times for other locations.

ECLIPSE TIMES:

Rock Springs:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends:Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.985%

Green River:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:04 p.m.

Obscuration: 95.598%

Farson:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.716%

Superior:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.

Obscuration: 96.779%

Pinedale:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 99.843%

Big Piney:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.

Obscuration: 98.777%

Granger:

Begins: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 10:16 am

Maximum: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 11:37 am

Ends: Mon, Aug 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

Obscuration: 95.518%

Wamsutter:

Begins: Aug 21, 2017 at 10:19 a.m.

Maximum: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.

Ends: Aug 21, 2017 at 1:07 p.m.

Obscuration: 97.107%