Near Record Breaking Low Temps In Sweetwater County

It’s been a cold one in Sweetwater County, but Rock Springs and Green River didn’t break any records for today’s date.

Rock Springs came close to breaking the record for the lowest temperature recorded on January 6th, but fell short of the accomplishment by one degree.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the official low for Rock Springs early this morning was -24. The record low temperature in Rock Springs for January 6th was recorded in 1979 at -25 degrees.

Green River was a little further off the record, but they were even colder than Rock Springs. The official low temperature in Green River this morning was -27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That’s comparable to the 1973 record for today’s date when temps hit -32.

Sweetwater County saw the coldest recorded temperature in the state today, though, with a reading of -45 degrees at a location eight miles east of Rock Springs.

Tonight’s forecast calls for patchy fog after 8 p.m. and an overnight low around -17.