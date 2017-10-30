Nearly 300 Pounds of Marijuana Seized on I-80 East of Rock Springs

Three Indiana men are behind bars after county deputies discovered nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Sunday morning.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell and his partner, K9 Deputy Jara, stopped a grey Dodge van with Illinois license plates on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs around 9:30 a.m. The van’s driver was identified as Kyle Bolton, 26. The two passengers were Mack Magee Jr., 61, and 20-year-old Antres D. Holliness-Ransom. All three men are from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jara alerted to the presence of drugs, and a subsequent search of the van uncovered 293.3 pounds of marijuana, over $700 in cash, and an electronic bank-style currency counting machine.

Lowell said the marijuana was packaged in a total of 260 vacuum-sealed plastic bags in 10 suitcases and duffle bags, several of which still bore their store tags.

Bolton, Magee, and Holliness-Ransom were arrested for felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy.

The marijuana’s street value is estimated at $1.4 million.

The three men made their initial appearance Monday morning in Circuit Court in Green River, where their bonds were set at $100,000 each, cash or surety.