New 4A High School Football Poll Out

The new 4A WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out. Last week’s Rock Springs Tigers opponent, Sheridan, is the unanimous number one pick again this week after last Friday’s 51-0 win over the Tigers. The Broncs are followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, Gillette’s Thunder Basin and Casper Kelly Walsh. No other 4A team received any votes.

Friday Rock Springs will play their home opener against Laramie as both teams will look for their first wins of the young season.

There was no voting in the 3A, 2A, 1A or 6-Man polls as teams will start play this Friday and Saturday.

In the preseason polls, Green River was rated number two in 3A. The Wolves will travel to Lander on Friday.

Farson-Eden was rated second in the 6-Man poll and will open their season Saturday when they host Guernsey-Sunrise.

