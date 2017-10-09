New App Makes Check Stations More Efficient For Hunters

Hunters passing through check stations this fall can expect a quicker, more efficient process in having their harvested big game animal checked thanks to new Wyoming Game and Fish Department technology. Wildlife managers at check stations will be using a mobile application to scan the QR code on the carcass coupon or hunting license. This speeds up the collection of harvest information and hunters are able to move through the check station much faster.

“In the past, we had to record all the harvest information by hand. But, the new app speeds up the information collection process and hunters are able to get back on their way quickly,” said Corey Class, Laramie Regional wildlife management coordinator.

At a check station, wildlife managers gather information about age, sex, antler measurements, species and harvest location. Regardless of hunter success, all hunters are required to stop at a check station when traveling to or from their hunt area. Check stations also are an opportunity for Game and Fish to collect other data such as body fat and disease samples from harvested animals.

Elk, deer and moose hunters can also anticipate being asked for a voluntary CWD sample from their harvested animal. The sampling process takes only 5-10 minutes. Game and Fish will ask for the hunt area and a specific location where the harvest occurred.These samples are part of the Game and Fish’s CWD surveillance program and hunters can check their harvested animals CWD test results within 2-3 weeks and learn more about CWD via the department’s website.

“We’re working hard this year to collect more CWD samples to better understand and map out CWD prevalence and distribution across Wyoming. Hunters help us monitor CWD by submitting samples for testing at check stations, in the field and at our regional offices,” said Class.

Every hunter entering or leaving areas with established check stations must stop if it is on their route to and from the hunting area, even if they have not harvested an animal. The information collected at check stations is used for future hunting season setting development.