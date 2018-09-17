New Area Fires Reported

A new fire has been reported south of Bondurant and Cliff Creek on the Lincoln Sublette County border. The fire was discovered by hunters Saturday. At last report the fire was around 80 acres in size. At this point no cause has been determined.

Advertisement

Meanwhile the Teton Interagency Firefighters are actively monitoring a fire in Grand Teton National Park, located about one mile above Leigh Canyon from the west side of Leigh Lake at about 7,600 feet in elevation.

The Leigh Canyon Fire was detected on Saturday burning in downed trees and avalanche debris, with isolated torching in a remote area in the park. That fire remains at an estimated three and a half acres in size with some spotting, showing minimal growth despite being under red flag conditions for the second day in a row. The fire cause is unknown.

Advertisement